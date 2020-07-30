Mnangagwa Confirms Shiri Died of Covid-19, Family Suspects Food Poisoning

Spread This News











Staff Reporter

AGRICULTURE Minister Perrance Shiri died of Covid-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

He confirmed this was while addressing mourners at the late minister’ s Borrowdale home in Harare Thursday afternoon.

Shiri was 65.

Shiri died Wednesday morning while being taken to a Chinese medical facility for treatment. He had been placed under self-isolation after his driver, who died from Covid-19, was buried last Saturday.

“Now that it is confirmed that Minister Shiri died of Covid 19, we will follow World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations on how the funeral should proceed,” said.

However, the family of late Shiri suspects he succumbed to food poisoning, not Covid-19. The family said he died after severe vomiting and showed symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

“We have noted social media reports of Covid-19 suspicions. Although we cannot rule that out, what we know for now is that he started vomiting severely and was attended to by doctors who suspected food poisoning,” family spokesperson Benjamin Chikerema told the media.

“He started vomiting and was taken to the doctors who said they suspected he had eaten poisoned food. Around 3 am, he started having difficulties in breathing and died when he was being taken to a Chinese (medical) facility,” he said.