Mnangagwa Declares War On Ritual Murderers

By Mary Taruvinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government is concerned by the increase in ritual killings especially involving minors and has ordered the country’s security forces to deal harshly with the perpetrators.

He was addressing mourners at the National Heroes’ Acre in Harare Monday during the burial of the late Brigadier Ruphus Chigudu who died last week and was declared a national hero.

“The Government is worried about the growing cases of ritual killings of minors. Equally worrisome are the growing cases of armed and violent crimes. I have ordered our security arms to deal with such misdeeds severely,” said Mnangagwa.

“Let me reiterate that all stakeholders in our criminal justice system must speedily and strongly deal with the perpetrators so that this evil trend is expunged from our society.

“We must draw lessons and inspiration from the late Brigadier General Comrade Chigudu whose professionalism was founded on the use of firearms, who knew that guns are for the defence and protection of national interest unlike others in our midst who turn up against their own nation, betray their own people for the love of money, to engage in criminal activities due to lack of principle.

“Violence, destruction of property, and making Zimbabwe ungovernable can never be democratic and that is not what we fought for.”

Mnangagwa’s warning comes barely two weeks after the callous murder of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore in Murewa.

Two suspects have since been arrested and are in remand prison.

The president also urged Zimbabweans to continue adhering to Covid-19 regulations despite the country experiencing a decline in new infections.

“I would like to urge you to continue paying attention to the Covid-19 rules.”

The government has raised concerns that members of the public were no longer wearing face masks or observing social distancing while some night clubs have illegally reopened.

Mnangagwa described the burial of Chigudu as significant since he was interred in October, which is the month SADC countries stand with Zimbabwe in calling for the removal of sanctions.

“The fact that Brig-Gen Chigudu is being buried in October is quite significant because it’s the month SADC stands with the country to fight the illegally imposed sanctions on the country.”