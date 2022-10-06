Mnangagwa denounces vote buying ahead of central committee elections; wants thunderous 2023 victory

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denounced violence and vote buying as his ruling Zanu PF party gears up for its central committee elections this weekend.

Central Committee elections are a precursor to the Zanu PF’s congress which will be held later this month.

The build-up to the central committee elections has been marred by reports of party bigwigs looking to secure posts in the most powerful arm of the ruling party without being contested.

In his opening remarks at Wednesday’s Zanu PF politburo meeting President Mnangagwa warned against underhanded actions in this weekend elections.

“The Central Committee election process must be approached with great diligence and purpose and spirit of Camaraderie,” he said.

“The Central Committee is the highest organ of the Party in between congresses. In light of this, every cadre of the Party is reminded that there is no room for concession regarding party principles, rules and regulations.”

He added; “We must observe the provisions of the party constitution. All eligible members of the Party have the right to participate in the central committee elections.”

Party members have been jostling for positions in the central committee with indications top leaders were targeting certain positions to be reserved for them.

The ruling party is organising itself as it looks to maintain its stranglehold on power being winning general elections scheduled for next year.

President Mnangagwa said party procedures and regulations must be followed during the weekend elections.

“In light of the beckoning Central Committee Elections, all eligible members of the Party have the right to participate in the elections, subject to the rules.

“Candidates must be identified and selected by the appropriate organs of the Party. There is no room for chicanery of whatever nature and form.

“Vote buying, violence, name dropping and imposition of candidates are not and will never be part of our political and organisational DNA.”

Mnangagwa demanded unity and challenged the party to ensure “resounding” victory in next year’s general elections.

“No one should be allowed to divide our party,” he said.

“We are one, colossal, mass revolutionary party; hence every wing of the party, affiliate organisation and indeed member, is directed to work.

“Together in unity, from the village, ward, constituency, district and provincial level, we all shoulder the responsibility of ensuring a resounding and thunderous victory for the party in the 2023 Harmonised General Elections”.

He added; “We are the only party with a revolutionary history; a people-centred agenda for the present and a vision for the future. As such, our organisational acumen, fluidity and strategies must reflect accordingly.

“As national leaders, individually and collectively, we must move in one accord. Our unity must never be tampered with. Violent and divisive elements must be denounced, exposed and rejected. We are servants of the party and the people of this great country.”