President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour after he was inaugurated at a local stadium on 4 September 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images)

By Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he will not be running for a third term in office against the dictates of the Zimbabwean Constitution.

Mnangagwa who is currently serving his second and final term was offered another term by the ruling Zanu PF with the slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” becoming popular at party events.

Section 95 of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No20) Act, 2013 provides that the President’s term begins when one is sworn in and extends normally for five years until the next election when he or she is re-elected or a new president is elected.

In terms of Section 91, a President cannot serve more than two terms in office if a term lasts three years or more.

In Zimbabwe, a president’s term is limited to two five-year terms.

In an interview with local magazine “Brick by Brick”, Mnangagwa said he will not be contesting in the next election.

“There is not an iota of evidence where Zanu PF or I, as President, has ever expressed the violation of our Constitution,” said Mnangagwa.

“But we allow people to dream properly or widely.

“They will still wake up and find things are working and the Constitution hasn’t changed.”

He said Zimbabweans talking about his third term were imaginative “Which shows there is democracy in the country, you see… in Zanu PF are very democratic and we obey the constitution.”

Mnangagwa took over from the late longtime ruler, Robert Mugabe in a military coup.

He won the previous two elections which the opposition claims were rigged and unfair.

Following last year’s general elections, self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu believed to be working in cahoots with Zanu PF recalled the majority of the opposition’s legislators.

In the by-elections that followed the controversial recalls, Zanu PF secured a two-thirds majority in Parliament raising fears the end goal was to amend the Constitution and extend Mnangagwa’s term in office.