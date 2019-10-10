Mnangagwa donates US$1 million to Global Fund

By Leopold Munhende

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa whose administration is battling to keep citizens alive with most public hospitals deserted on Thursday joined 18 other African countries in donating to the global fight against HIV/Aids, TB and Malaria.

Mnangagwa is in France for the for the world health conference where he donated on behalf of Zimbabwe US$1 million to the Global Fund.

Zimbabwe has slid into recession again with inflation running wild forcing the prices of basic commodities to shoot through the roof while citizens have been thrown into desperation.

The spectre of another meltdown looms large with doctors having been on strike for 40 days now, teachers threatening to join them while the rest of civil servants have given notice a final meeting is set for Friday to decide on the next course of action.

Government workers are demanding salaries pegged at the US dollar interbank rate but Mnangagwa’s government has argued it cannot afford the expenditure.

Mnangagwa who has been under pressure because of his frequent travels flew direct to France after spending two days in Uganda where he had attended the country’s 57th independence celebrations in Sironko.

His host then, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni bestowed on him his country’s highest honour, The Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa, The Grand Master.

The conference seeks to raise some US$14 billion to avert about 234 million new infections and end the three epidemics.

Mali pledged the biggest amount of Africa’s 18 representatives at the conference with half a billion Euro.