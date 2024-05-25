New Zimbabwe.com

Mnangagwa drops retirement hint as Zanu PF hardliners push for third presidential term
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

25th May 2024
By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has subtly hinted that he will be retiring from the presidency soon, dismissing calls from his supporters for another term at the helm of the country.

There have been calls from Zanu PF supporters for Mnangagwa to go beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, which expire in 2028.

The ruling party supporters and some Mnangagwa loyalists have been intensifying their calls for the octogenarian to extend his rule, angering the opposition and political observers.

Speaking in vernacular Shona at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new cricket stadium in Victoria Falls recently, Mnangagwa hinted that he might not lead the country beyond the constitutionally stipulated terms.

“Pandanga ndichiona kuti panapa, mumusoro mangu, pachanaka pachavakwa zvakawanda ndikafunga kuti zvandakuno retire chii chandingaitewo panapa. Ndikaona kuti pachava nema butchery saka ndicha feeder mombe dzangu ndichizotengesa mombe ndichiwana mari (This facility will house butcheries, so l was thinking when l retire, l will rare cattle and bring them for sale here and make money),” said Mnangagwa.
Taking advantage of their two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, Zanu PF has reportedly been pushing for an amendment to the Constitution to facilitate Mnangagwa’s continued hold on power.Mnangagwa’s political strongholds, the provinces of Masvingo and Midlands, have been leading the push ahead of the Zanu PF congress expected later this year.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC), celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Constitution, labelled the proposed extension of Mnangagwa’s rule as illegal.

“The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition in collaboration with pro-democratic forces continues to mobilise a critical mass of citizens to defend the Constitution by resisting illegal amendments, the push for a third term as well as reported attempts to postpone the 2028 elections and extend President Mnangagwa’s stay in office,” said CiZC.

