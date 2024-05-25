Mnangagwa drops retirement hint as Zanu PF hardliners push for third presidential term

By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has subtly hinted that he will be retiring from the presidency soon, dismissing calls from his supporters for another term at the helm of the country.

There have been calls from Zanu PF supporters for Mnangagwa to go beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, which expire in 2028.

The ruling party supporters and some Mnangagwa loyalists have been intensifying their calls for the octogenarian to extend his rule, angering the opposition and political observers.

Speaking in vernacular Shona at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new cricket stadium in Victoria Falls recently, Mnangagwa hinted that he might not lead the country beyond the constitutionally stipulated terms.