Mnangagwa Finally Sets By-elections Date

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has set March 26 as the date on which legislative and municipal by-elections occasioned by mass MDC recalls and deaths will be held.

Mnangagwa made the proclamation though Statutory Instrument (SI) 2 of 2022 published in the Government Gazette of January 6, 2022.

This is in terms of the Electoral Act.

Elections will take place in all vacant constituencies.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore said, I do, by this proclamation order new elections for the afore mentioned constituencies and fix Wednesday the 26th day of January, 2022, as the date on which the nomination courts shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning,” the notice reads.

The vacant National Assembly seats include: Pumula, Nkulumane, Epworth, Glen Norah, Harare Central, Highfield East, Highfield West, Kuwadzana East, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, St Marys, Glen View North, Kambuzuma, Harare East, Dangamvura-Chikanga, Mutasa South, Marondera Central, Marondera East, Murewa South, Chivi South, Mwenezi East, Binga North, Tsholotsho South, Mkoba, Kwekwe, Mbizo, Mberengwa South and Gokwe Central.

In terms of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, seats fall vacant after members ceased to belong to a political party which they were members when elected to the house or by reason of the death of the members as well as appointment of a member to another post.

Members who died included Miriam Mushayi of Kuwadzana East, Kennedy Dinar Glen View North, Patrick Chidakwa Marondera East, Joel Biggie Matiza Murewa South, Joobsi Omar of Mwenezi East, Sibanda Zenzo Tsholotsho South, Masango Matambanadzo Kwekwe and Alum Mpofu Mberengwa South.

Gokwe Central constituency seat fell vacant following the appointment of Victor Matemadanda as ambassador to Mozambique.