Mnangagwa fires bootlicker Chris Mutsvangwa; appoints deputy ministers

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Christopher Mutsvangwa, in a shocking development announced this Saturday.

In the same stroke, Mnangagwa appointed three deputy ministers to ministries that were running without deputies since formation of a new Cabinet announced after the August 2023 harmonised elections.

In a statement, deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications, George Charamba, said Mnangagwa had relieved his erstwhile praise-singer with immediate effect.

No reason was given for Mutsvangwa’s axing from the ministry.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has appointed three deputy ministers namely, Omphile Marupi to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Sheillah Chikomo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Benjamin Kabikira to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Marupi will work with Jenfan Muswere, who leads the Information ministry while Chikomo will deputise Frederick Shava and Kabikira will subordinate Winston Chitando.