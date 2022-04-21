Mnangagwa fires corrupt anti-corruption commissioner

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Frank Muchengwa after a tribunal confirmed he was corrupt among other allegations.

Muchengwa was relieved from his duties Thursday morning.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“The tribunal which was inquiring into the question of removal from office of Frank Muchengwa as a member of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in terms of section 237 as read with section 187 of the Constitution has completed its work.

“The tribunal has reported its findings to his excellency, the president cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa and has recommended that commissioner Frank Muchengwa be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct. Accordingly, His Excellency the president acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the constitution , has removed Commissioner Frank Muchengwa from office with immediate effect,” said Mangwana in a statement.

Muchengwa was appointed as a commissioner in September 2019.

Muchengwa has been on suspension since September 2020.

The tribunal which carried out investigations was chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou and included Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Tecla Mapota.

It was tasked to investigate whether Muchengwa interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties or ever interfered with investigations, received bribes and passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating.

The tribunal was also tasked to investigate whether or not he presided over matters that he had a conflict of interest.