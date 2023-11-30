Mnangagwa fires Deputy Minister of Industry Bhila

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Roy Bhila with immediate effect.

A statement released by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya reads, “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, removed Hon.Roy Bhila from the Office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce with immediate effect”.

No reasons were cited for Bhila’s dismissal which comes barely three months after he was sworn into office.