Mnangagwa flees from protesting Zimbos in New York; massive 225 aides shield him

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday reportedly fled from angry Zimbabweans, who were waiting for him at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, it has emerged.

The Zanu PF leader managed to pull the stance amid a human shield of an estimated 225 aides deployed following an accurate prediction of protests.

Mnangagwa is currently in New York for the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting where he is expected to address other Heads of States.

Zimbabweans had planned an embarrassing demonstration against the “neo dictator” upon his arrival, but the canny former guerilla war fighter used a different exit from the one he was supposed to use where the protestors were waiting inside the Blue Lot Terminal 4.

Opposition People’s Patriotic Party (PPP) leader, Zvaringeni Samuel Chasi, told NewZimbabwe.com the Zimbabwean nationals based in New York were determined to accost the president and were planning to go to Mnangagwa’s residency.

“We were about 34 people, local Zimbabweans and around 80 who joined online in solidarity. We are going to UNGA and his residency,” said Chasi.

“The citizens have vowed they are going to do a citizen arrest on him. Everyone is going to be down on the ground here today and tomorrow. We are not going to stop. He might not go back to Zimbabwe. He is in trouble.

“The picketing was successfully done although he used a different exit from the one he was supposed to use.

“He arrived two hours earlier, he arrived nicodemously. It is said he had a security personnel of about 225 people. The protests are not yet over. Everyone is on him. He is on the run,” Chasi said.

The protests are meant to ramp up support from the international community to intervene and arrest Mnangagwa for alleged gross human rights violations, including rape, mass genocides, torture and abductions.

Efforts to get comment from presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, were fruitless at the time of publishing.