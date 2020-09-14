Mnangagwa further relaxes lockdown regulations, business now close at 6.30pm

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended operating hours for retail, wholesale and service businesses from the previous 8am to 4.30pm period to 6.30am to 6.30pm.

This was revealed by Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana announced on Twitter Monday that starting Tuesday the 15th of September, business will close at 1830 hrs.

“From tomorrow, 15 September 2020 (President @edmnangagwa’s birthday), shops and supermarkets will now be closing at 1830 hours,” Mangwana said.

“Government has extended operating hours for the retail, wholesale and service businesses from the previous 8am-4.30pm. Businesses can now operate from 6.30am to 6.30pm.”