Mnangagwa grants former Mutare Mayor Mudehwe hero status

By Felix Matasva, Manicaland Correspondent

THE first executive mayor for Mutare, Lawrence Mudehwe, who died Wednesday in Harare at West End Clinic after battling stomach complications, has been granted provincial hero status by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mudehwe served for more than 13 years at the helm of Civic Center on both ceremonial and executive basis from 1990 to 2003.

At his death, he was a member of Zanu PF’s National Consultative Assembly.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com dated August 12, Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, wrote to chief secretary to the president and cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, informing him that Mnangagwa had bestowed Mudehwe liberation hero status.

The letter was also copied to Minister of state for Manicaland provincial affairs, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, and other ministers.

“His Excellency, the President and first secretary of Zanu PF, Cde, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, has conferred a liberation hero status to the late Cde. Ald. Lawrence. Dambudzo Mudehwe who died on 10 August 2022 and will be buried at the provincial Heroes Acre, Mutare.

“I shall be most grateful if you would make arrangements for his burial and payments of benefits to his family,” Mpofu said.

Both Minister Matsikenyere and Zanu PF Mutare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Binali Yard, confirmed the veracity of Mpofu’s letter to NewZimbabwe.com .

Yard said it was delivered by ruling party officials to Mudehwe’s family on Friday.

“Provincial party leadership is still deliberating on the right facility for Mudehwe’s body to lie in state before burial. They are choosing between Sakubva Stadium and Sakubva Beit Hall,” he said, adding that Mudehwe’s burial is scheduled for Sunday at the provincial heroes’ acre in Dangamvura.

The late former mayor catapulted to fame as a devoted city father after spearheading the Pungwe Water Project, which was set up by Skanska, a Swedish company.

The project saw the eastern border city drawing water from Pungwe River through gravitational flow.