Mnangagwa Grants Murder Accused Central Committee Member Hero Status

By Mandipa Masenyama

MURDER accused Zanu PF central committee member Jonathan Nhamburo, who mysteriously died on Tuesday at Parirenyatwa hospital, has been granted provincial hero status by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His hero status comes at a time there had been a huge uproar over the police’s reluctance to arrest him for running over and killing a Citizen Coalition for change (CCC) supporter on by-election day last month.

According to a statement shared by party secretary for information Obert Mpofu, Nhamburo will be buried at the Bindura provincial heroes acre.

“His Excellency the President and the first secretary of Zanu PF Cde Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to late central committee member, Cde Jonathan Nhamburo who died 5 April 2022 and will be buried at the Provincial Heroes Acre, Bindura,” Mpofu said.

Nhamburo had been part of a closely knit Mashonaland Central Zanu PF unit that had been accused of terrorising villagers and opposition members.