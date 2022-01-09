Mnangagwa Gushes Praises For Mwonzora Mayor, Invites Her For A Braai

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday heaped praises on MDC-T Kwekwe mayor Future Titora, an ally of MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for providing good leadership to the city, in yet another telling indication they could be working in cahoots.

Watchers have often accused Mnangagwa of pocketing Mwonzora, although the opposition leader denies being anyone’s stooge.

His denials have however not been helped by frequent meetings he has had with the Zanu PF leader, including the one they held at State House last week which sent tongues wagging.

Interestingly, the City of Kwekwe gifted Mnangagwa with two cattle, which prompted a visibly excited Mnangagwa to invite Titora for a braai at his Sherwood farm.

“I have heard that from central government with the ministry being led by minister Ndlovu (Environment Minister) that Kwekwe, through the leadership of its mayor, has shown great leadership. Mind you the mayor is of the same shumba totem as me, so she is very good. We have realised that Kwekwe is advanced in terms of adhering to the requirements of the central government. We are therefore, going to prioritise Kwekwe ahead of other cities and towns as central government for a waste management site,” Mnangagwa said.

“After the site would have been established the next phase as government, we are going to give them a plant, a power generation plant which processes waste to generate electricity for the city,” he said.

He said other local authorities were given an opportunity to pursue the issues of waste management sites.

.“I am happy to say Kwekwe is the one leading now and we shall support it because slowness is not an alternative under my leadership,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the country must adapt and adopt to best waste management practices which includes separation and segregation of waste be it in homes and at work amongst other public places before calling on c cities, towns and rural areas to scale up participation in these initiatives.

“This will not only result in a litter free Zimbabwe, but there are also numerous other economic benefits which accrue from the program anchored on waste minimization and rescue efficiency,” he said.

“I would like to thank Kwekwe for the gifts. We will take them (cattle) to my farm. Mayor you are free to drop by my farm which is in Sherwood, and we can braai these beasts,” he said.