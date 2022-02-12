Mnangagwa Gvt Under Siege, Faces All Out Revolt

Spread This News

Alois Vinga/ Clayton Shereni

THE country’s biggest conglomeration of labour organisations, the ZIMBABWE Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) thrown its weight behind striking teachers and strongly castigated government’s inconsiderate approach to their approach saying it was the genesis of an all-out revolt.

Teachers have vowed not to return to class citing poor salaries.

They also scoffed at government’ paltry 20% salary increment saying unless President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration offers them US$540, they will never return to work.

The government responded by suspending every teacher who did not turn up for duty for three months without pay, a move already dismissed as illegal by labour law experts.

The announcement was made by recently appointed Primary and Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Friday, ZCTU secretary general, Japhet Moyo condemned such a knee-jerk approach in resolving national crisis blaming the government for failing to see that current salary thresholds can no longer sustain teachers and workers at large.

He said the policy directive which saw the reintroduction of Zim$ in 2019 was the main cause behind the unfolding menace.

“We are in full support of the teachers because they are fighting a genuine cause. The government should take responsibility for downgrading a once noble profession, which was the envy of many. The employer in this regard, the Public Service Commission must take time to listen to the grievances being tabled and refrain from this cowboy strategy in resolving the national crisis,” Moyo said.

“As labour representatives our approach is to de-escalate the tensions. We are hoping that we will try as much as possible to make the warring parties find a lasting solution. Currently, we have not seen any serious engagement by the employer and there must be such kind of engagement before resorting to threats,” said Moyo.

The remarks by the country’s labour federation comes in the midst of flaring tempers which have seen teachers’ unions reacting angrily to Ndlovu’s utterances.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has threatened to take legal action against the government over the suspension of teachers.

PTUZ President Takavafira Zhou said the government was not being fair to its employees and threatened to approach the court of law for reprieve.

“What offence have teachers really committed? Is it an offence to remind an employer that has unilaterally reduced teachers’ salaries to restore the US$540? As PTUZ we are ready to take the legal route once any of our members receive a suspension letter,” Zhou said.

School heads joined teachers’ strike last week when they declared incapacitation due to low salaries which they are currently receiving from their employer.

Last week, school heads vowed not to report for duty until the government restores the US$540 salary which they previously earned before the turn of things in 2017.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary general, Munyaradzi Majoni told NewZimbabwe.com that they have since advised their members not to snitch on subordinates who are not reporting for work.

“Our members (Heads and Deputy Heads) must not assist in the victimization of our colleagues who are with us in the struggle by sending statistics as well as names of teachers who are failing to report for work due to incapacitation,” said Majoni.

Many teachers unions have told their members not to report for duty until the government bows down to pressure being exerted on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) scoffed at the suspension of striking teachers labelling the move as illegal and an empty threat which will be outdone by justice.

“This move by the Ministry is not only illegal but downright disgusting to the core and we are aware that this is an act of desperation by the ruling elite who thrive on threats as their end game but the reality is that you can never threaten a country into prosperity and normalcy but only through sound economic policies and normal labour processes. We urge the entire teaching fraternity not to be intimidated by empty hollow threats by a desperate cabal, true labour justice will prevail,” ARTUZ said in a statement.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has also issued a statement calling upon the public to rally behind teachers’ plea for a better wage.

“Government must be held to account and solidarity with persecuted teachers is critical at this juncture. Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition stands in solidarity with teachers and reiterates the call for the restoration of the pre-October 2018 salaries which were pegged at US$540.”

Another teachers’ representative group, Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU) condemned the suspension accusing Minister Ndlovu of being offside and carrying out duties of the Public Service Commission.

“We would like to condemn in the strongest terms the illegal announcement which defies all legal foundations. The Statutory Instrument 1/2000 which we believe she pries her purported sanctions against teachers does not provide for a blanket suspension of members, which can be equated to a scattergun approach to solving problems wholly created by the government. In fact, her position does not in any way place her near suspensions, as the Minister of MOPSE is not the employer of any civil servant. That duty falls on the laps of the Public Service Commission.”

The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) has also been on the record advocating for a salary increment.

ZIMTA Chief Executive Officer Sifiso Ndlovu could not be drawn to comment as calls made to the mobile number were being terminated.

The government recently announced that they had taken heed to civil servants’ pleas and offered a 20 percent increase on teachers and civil servants’ Zimbabwean dollar salary.

In addition to the US$75 Covid-19 allowance which was being paid to civil servants, the government also offered a US$100 increase among other benefits, but the offer has not charmed teachers to resume their duties.