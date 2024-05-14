Mnangagwa hails Hyatt Regency as Meikles rebrands

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday praised Hyatt Regency for selecting Zimbabwe as an investment destination on the back of calls for other international investors to take a cue from such steps.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation opened doors to clients this week opening Hyatt Regency Harare (formerly Meikles), marking a significant milestone in the hospitality landscape of the country.

The five-star property aims to offer an unmatched guest experience, combining elements of Zimbabwean hospitality with the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature excellence. Guests can expect contemporary rooms, diverse dining options, and an expansive array of amenities and services, to provide an unforgettable stay.

Speaking at the occasion to mark the official opening, Mnangagwa said the coming on board of the US investor was clear testimony that his mantra, Zimbabwe is Open for Business was bearing fruit.

“The arrival of Hyatt Regency will undoubtedly contribute to our determination to achieve a US$5 billion Tourism Economy by 2025 and to accelerate the realisation of our national Vision to become a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030.

“In this regard, the Tourism and Hospitality industry is a critical cog in our national development agenda, being the third largest contributor to the national GDP. A comprehensive Tourism and Hospitality Industry Growth Strategy is being implemented, which recognises both domestic and international tourism as key drivers to the growth and expansion of the sub-sector,” he said.

He said the division of the sector into clusters within the strategy was commendable as it sets to enhance targeted and efficient Tourism development.

The country’s leader challenged the various clusters tasked with developing and growing Business Tourism, Sports Tourism, Culture and Heritage Tourism as well and Medical Tourism among others, to make concerted efforts with clear timelines to grow the industry.

He challenged the Tourism sector to continue being innovative, develop new products and have a highly trained and efficient workforce, pegged against global best practices, supported by the requisite modern physical infrastructure.

“The investment we are witnessing today will, therefore, go a long way in complementing these aspects. It is our expectation that the Hyatt Regency Harare Hotel, among its key contributions, will play a pivotal role in our society through employment creation, skills development, and the uplifting of our communities by supporting local businesses.

“I urge other investors and players in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry to continue with this great work in our economy and society as a whole,” Mnangagwa said.

He challenged the international investor community to follow suit and tap into the vast opportunities in the country’s abundant opportunities across the economic sectors.

Meanwhile, the newly branded Hyatt Regency property was originally established in 1915, offering 312 rooms in its north and south wings, each overlooking distinctive views of Africa Unity Square.

The property has long been celebrated for its unparalleled hospitality and timeless elegance. From business travellers to adventure seekers and those looking for a serene getaway, the hotel helps guests immerse themselves in the unique beauty and vibrant spirit of Africa.