‘Mnangagwa has not learnt and forgotten anything from Mugabe’

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has not learnt anything from the mistakes made by former President Robert Mugabe’s administration, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa was speaking at a press briefing in Harare Tuesday at which he lashed out at Mnangagwa for ignoring the rights of citizens by retaining power through rigging elections.

“Mr Mnangagwa is clearly showing to have learnt nothing about the past omissions and commissions. That is the debate we must have as we move forward particularly in the context that we must democratise our nation and we entrench legitimacy and democracy that is why we want national dialogue to resolve those issues,” said Chamisa.

The MDC leader added that instead of changing personalities, Zimbabwe needed a complete overhaul of its governance systems.

“It is clear that those in authority have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing about the past vices and transgressions that have dawned on all of Zimbabweans and we now have to have a sober reflection, apart from just changing individuals and faces. We need fundamental change and transformation and that is the debate amongst the people,” he said.

Chamisa has refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimately elected leader of Zimbabwe after the Zanu PF frontman won last year’s elections albeit controversially.

The MDC leader claimed the poll had been rigged in Mnangagwa’s favour and tried to have the result reversed at the Constitutional Court but failed.

The court ruled that Chamisa did not have evidence to back his claims.