Mnangagwa hemmed in by heavy security

President Emmerson Mnangagwa leaving the National Sports Stadium in Harare under heavy guard

By Idah Mhetu

SECURITY around President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reached “another level” with cameras, new Heckler & Koch MP5K guns concealed inside briefcases, sometimes called an “Operational Briefcase.”

Below are pictures captured by NewZimbabwe.com at the Defence Forces Day celebrations;

Unlike his predecessor Robert Mugabe who would go around all regiments during the inspection of the guard of honour, Mnangagwa, probably for security reasons, performed an l-shaped inspection before taking his seat

As usual, the Airforce regiment looked resplendent in their sky-blue uniforms

This year’s paratroopers were flawless with no reported incidents as before

Fire spitting briefcases were on hand and an unusually high number of them were on display

Security cameras galore as Mnangagwa left nothing to chance

Sungura ace Alick Macheso was however on hand to lighten the tense mood with an exhilarating performance as expected of him