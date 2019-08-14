Mnangagwa hemmed in by heavy security

By Idah Mhetu
SECURITY around President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reached “another level” with cameras, new Heckler & Koch MP5K guns concealed inside briefcases, sometimes called an “Operational Briefcase.”
Below are pictures captured by NewZimbabwe.com at the Defence Forces Day celebrations;
Unlike his predecessor Robert Mugabe who would go around all regiments during the inspection of the guard of honour, Mnangagwa, probably for security reasons, performed an l-shaped inspection before taking his seat
As usual, the Airforce regiment looked resplendent in their sky-blue uniforms
This year’s paratroopers were flawless with no reported incidents as before
Fire spitting briefcases were on hand and an unusually high number of them were on display
Security cameras galore as Mnangagwa left nothing to chance
Sungura ace Alick Macheso was however on hand to lighten the tense mood with an exhilarating performance as expected of him