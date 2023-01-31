Mnangagwa hints at July general election; ‘Zanu PF will win’ – he adds

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted that the much anticipated harmonised elections will be held in July adding he is confident of his party’s victory.

He was speaking during the signing ceremony of the instruments of cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe at the State House on Tuesday.

“Zimbabwe will soon hold elections, sometime in July, possibly,” he said.

“Let me assure you that since, Independence, Zimbabwe has never omitted to hold elections. Every five years we have elections and the ruling party Zanu PF has been winning all those elections and we will continue winning.”

He added; “Last time about 59 parties contested and we had 23 presidential contestants. This is beautiful. The more the people who want to become presidents, the merrier it is.

“I don’t know who wants to contest this but the contest is open to everyone. Zanu PF is confident that we will win.”

Mnangagwa’s remarks follow claims by main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party that Zanu PF is hesitant to hold the plebiscite due to fear of losing evidenced by rampant political violence across the country.

According to rights groups 2,000 cases of violence were reported last year including two deaths of activists from the opposition party.

Mnangagwa however, maintained that his government was peaceful.

“Zimbabwe is friend to all and enemy to none. Those who want to make enemies out of us, it’s their own ndaba, it’s their own fault,” he said.

The event was graced by Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and his delegation comprising ministers among other top government officials.

His visit is aimed at boosting “strong cooperation in political, economic, mining, agriculture and disaster risk management” between the two countries.

Speaking at the same event, Belarusia’s authoritarian Lukashenko pledged to support Mnangagwa.

“There is a country called Belarus which will be always be ready to give you a helping hand if need be .

“Mr President my dear brother I would like to thank you for everything for your warm welcome and organizing this visit.

“We are going to work together, Belarus is going to help you in everything you need,” said Lukashenko.

He also said, “We have very high respect for the people of Zimbabwe. We are grateful to the people of Zimbabwe and I would like to emphasise that we are coming to Africa not to bring chaos … but to work for the benefit of those.”