Mnangagwa In Tanzania For Magufuli’s Funeral

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Tanzania for Monday’s memorial service for Tanzanian leader John Magufuli who died last Wednesday.

According to the state media, Mnangagwa is accompanied by the president of Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Fortune Charumbira, acting Foreign Minister Amon Murwira, and Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President.

A funeral service is expected to be held in Dodoma, the administrative national capital for Tanzania.

When Mnangagwa arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport aboard Air Zimbabwe, Tanzanian authorities were preparing to fly the body of President Magufuli to Dodoma.

Magufuli was elected Tanzania President in October 2015. He was re-elected last year for a second term.

As with much of his five-year presidency, Magufuli’s health decline and subsequent death was marred by controversy. The president disappeared from public view in late February, leading to widespread speculation that he had contracted Covid-19.

As recently as last week, government officials said the president was in good health and working hard. Several individuals have been arrested for spreading rumours that the president was sick.

The groundswell of speculation about his health came after Magufuli, who had previously played down the threat of the coronavirus, admitted that Covid-19 still posed a threat in Tanzania.