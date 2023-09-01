Mnangagwa inauguration date set

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has set Monday next week as the date President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in as Zimbabwe’s leader for a second and final term following a disputed election outcome.

According to a circular issued by Foreign Affairs permanent secretary, James Manzou dated August 31, 2023, and addressed to Heads of Missions, the president-elect has already sent out invitations to fellow world leaders to attend the event.

“Inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of the President, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 4 September 2023 is scheduled for Monday, 4 September 2023 at the National Sports Stadium,” reads the circular.

Interestingly, only embassy officials whose presidents are attending the ceremony will be allowed presence.

“Please be advised that only Heads of Missions whose Heads of State/ Government are attending the inauguration ceremony will be allowed to come,” it further reads.

Mnangagwa was last Saturday night declared winner in the just-ended presidential election by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The elections management body announced Zanu PF leader victor with 2 350 711 votes against his arch-rival Nelson Chamisa of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), who tallied 1 967 343 of total 4 468 740 ballots.

This translated to the president-elect garnering 52, 6% against his contender’s 44%.

Following announcement of the results, main opposition, Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) challenged the outcome describing the polls as a sham and calling for fresh elections.

Thereafter, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Secretariat in Botswana dispatched its Panel of Elders (PoE) on a fact-finding mission into disputed 2023 harmonised elections results in Zimbabwe.

This follows a damning preliminary report of the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) chaired by former Zambian vice president, Nevers Mumba in the aftermath of chaotic August 23-24 plebiscites.