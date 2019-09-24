Mnangagwa is a chancer: Malema

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his acolytes in the current Zanu PF set-up that seized power in the November 2017 coup are chancers who have desperately tried to emulate former President Robert Mugabe, South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said Monday.

Malema was speaking after paying his last respects to former First Lady Grace in Harare following the death of the former President early this month.

Mugabe died on September 6 in Singapore. He is yet to be buried with a mausoleum being built for him at the National Heroes Acre.

“We cannot rely on these people to keep his (Mugabe’s) legacy. There can only be one Mugabe, these are chancers.

“So they should not even try and be like him. They won’t even come near him,” Malema said.

Malema added: “So it is for those who believed on what he stood for, who should protect his legacy and even if the current dispensation here believes in President Mugabe, they should protect his legacy.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni-Ndlozi paying his last respects to the late Mugabe

The fiery South African politician said Mugabe’s legacy can only be protected if Mnangagwa respected the former Zanu PF leader’s wishes and those of his family.

“Part of protecting his legacy is first and foremost to respect his last wishes and to respect the wishes of the family.

“It is absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased, the family especially the surviving spouse. It doesn’t matter whether you hold a State funeral. Every little detail of what you want around a dead body should be consulted with the family particularly when we are Africans,” he said.

“And there is a very strong surviving spouse here who is not easily shaken by arrivalist. They ought to really respect her and respect the wishes of this family.”

Reports claimed Mugabe did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre but Mnangagwa is said to have armtwisted Grace into agreeing.

Former First Lady Grace and her daughter Bona at their Borrowdale mansion Monday