Mnangagwa is doing a fantastic job by being my biggest campaign manager – Chamisa 

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has applauded his rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa for ‘campaigning’ on his behalf.

This comes after Mnangagwa held an apostolic church rally in Mashonaland central where congregants were singing political songs mocking Chamisa.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by his security team, government ministers and many other allies like gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya and they were all dressed in church gowns.

On the same day, Chamisa’s supporters, convoy together with four private media journalists were attacked by suspected Zanu PF youths in Gokwe by where CCC had a rally.

Previously Chamisa’s had been attacked in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe and Wedza, the assailants were reportedly saying the opposition is not allowed in Zanu PF strongholds.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Chamisa criticised Mnangagwa for using churches for his political gains and however thanked him for ‘campaigning for him’.

“I want to thank Mr Mnangagwa for being my big campaign manager. He is doing a fantastic job. The only unfortunate thing is that he has taken his campaign to places that he is not supposed to be, the church. I don’t mind what the devil says about me. But I will be worried if the devil says something good about me,” Chamisa said.

“I’m not like my brother (Mnangagwa) who goes to all churches doing pfee pfee. I don’t do that. I go to the Bishops, the leadership of the churches and engage them respectively. I will never go to any church congregation and chant slogans. That’s blasphemous. You’re poisoning holy places,” Chamisa said.

Chamisa also challenged Mnangagwa to a live debate on the national broadcaster ZBC.

“ If he wants, I am inviting Mr Mnangagwa on a live television debate, I know that he will not campaign thereafter because I will reduce him to mincemeat, intellectually and even on ideas because I have a clear and solid plan,” Chamisa.