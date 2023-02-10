Mnangagwa lauds Equatorial Guinea’s self-sufficient energy system as Zim remains in darkness

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

President Mnangagwa has heaped praise on Equatorial Guinea for developing self-sufficient energy systems.

Mnangagwa who was on a three-day state visit toured Punta Europa facility – a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) processing plant located in Bioko Norte province of the Central African nation.

He commended Equatorial Guinea for achieving energy self-sufficiency for its capital city, Malabo, through creating an energy system backed by power generated from domestic gas.

“I am happy that this complex is domestically operated by the local people of this Republic. Further, I admire the gas powered buses operated here in Malabo. Congratulations for this self-sufficiency,” wrote Mnangagwa in the visitors’ book at the Punta Europa facility.

According to an article by Energy Capital and Power, Equatorial Guinea’s success in achieving self-sufficiency comes from its capacity to monetize offshore gas resources both domestically and from across the regional landscape.

Back home, Mnangagwa’s administration has failed to alleviate power outages that have emanated from low water levels at the man-made Kariba dam.

However prospects from oil exploration in Muzarabani by Invictus are giving a glimmer of hope as the country looks to solve energy related problems.

Mnangagwa’s administration has failed to rein in corruption that has prejudiced the nation millions of dollars that could have been channelled towards solving the electricity crisis.

Among some of the proffered solutions to supply electricity, the country’s energy utility company Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has been blamed for awarding a tender for solar projects to controversial businessman Wicknel Chivhayo.

Zanu PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa is on record attributing electricity outages to the Robert Mugabe led government which neglected to maintain the now dilapidated power stations including Hwange.

Government has failed to provide any viable blueprints on the way forward as part of efforts to solve the energy crisis.

Power outages in Zimbabwe have resulted in most urban areas going for more than 19 hours without electricity.