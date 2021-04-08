Mnangagwa Leaves For Moza To Deal With Terrorism Crisis

Spread This News











Agencies

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa takes part in an urgent regional meeting in Maputo this Thursday to “deliberate on measures to address terrorism” in Mozambique.

The SADC Extraordinary “Double Troika” Summit was called for by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The other two members of the Troika are Zimbabwe, which was the previous chair of the organ and South Africa, which is the next chair.

Leaders from Malawi and Tanzania, which are also affected by the crisis, are also participating.

Although terrorist activities by the insurgents who claim affiliation to the Islamic State (IS) began in 2017, what has captured global media attention is the March 24 attack on Palma, a coastal town of more than 100 000 people in Cabo Delgado Province that is near a US$60 billion gas project being developed by French energy giant Total.

In a statement Tuesday, the SADC secretariat said the region was “deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults”.

According to Masisi, who was recently in Zimbabwe to brief Mnangagwa on the latest developments, the attacks were an affront to the peace and security of Mozambique, the region and international community as a whole.

The African Union has since called for urgent and coordinated regional and international action.

The insurgent activities have so far claimed close to 3 000 lives and displaced about 700 000 Mozambicans over the past three years.