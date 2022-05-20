Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger granted bail after a week in detention

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

ZANU PF activist Sybeth Musengezi who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy was Friday granted ZW$30,000 bail by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda after spending a week in jail.

The activist is accused of misrepresenting his residential address to the ruling Zanu PF party for personal gains.

Prosecutors had challenged his bail raising fears that he would abscond.

However, Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda said the address given in court was not given by the police by the accused.

“The State witness concedes that applicant was duly invited to attend to the police station on a scheduled date and time. He fully cooperated and attended in the company of his lawyer. In light of the foregoing, the cumulative effect of the facts placed before the courts render applicant a suitable candidate for bail,” ruled the magistrate.

As part of his bail conditions, Musengezi was ordered to reside at his given address, to not interfere with witnesses and to surrender his passport with the clerk of court.

He was also ordered to report once every Friday at Harare CID Law and Order until his case is finalised.

The State had argued that the activist might use his political links to skip the country if granted bail.

Defence lawyer, Douglas Coltart, however argued that his client has travelled less than 10 times since his passport was issued in 2015 adding that he could never interfere with the State’s witnesses because he does not know them.

According to court papers, on an unknown date in 2012, Musengezi together with one Allen Chisuko and a Taurai Mutimbanyoka allegedly misrepresented to Zanu PF that they resided at House Number 4315, Hatcliffe Extension, Harare.

By doing so, prosecutors claim that Musengezi fraudulently became a member of Zanu PF, Muzinda 1A District.

Musengezi is said to have prejudiced the ruling party of its reputation as he allegedly enjoyed participation in Zanu PF political elections and programs that are supposed to be benefited by members only.