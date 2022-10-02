Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger’s home fire-bombed as court case set to start Monday

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

THE home of a Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi was allegedly petrol-bombed Saturday evening, in an attack that left a vehicle and property destroyed.

Musengezi is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as Zanu PF leader after he assumed power following the 2017 military coup.

The activist filed papers before the Harare High Court in which he wants the 19 November 2017 Zanu PF Central Committee meeting that removed former president Robert Mugabe from the helm of the party and installed his then estranged deputy, Mnangagwa, as new leader to be declared unconstitutional.

The attack came ahead of the start of the case at the High Court in Harare on Monday.

Musengezi revealed the attack on Twitter, calling for help, later adding that neighbours had helped to put the fire out.

This is what they have done. Thanks to the neighbourhood vadzodzima moyo nema buckets pic.twitter.com/9xiYbtMTA7 — Sybeth Musengezi (@MusengeziSybeth) October 1, 2022

We managed to get out pic.twitter.com/SoGPm2XFf6 — Sybeth Musengezi (@MusengeziSybeth) October 1, 2022

According to Musengezi, various provisions of the Zanu PF constitution were violated during the hastily convened “kangaroo” special central committee session which toppled the now-late president Mugabe from the position of party and national president.

“All of this was done outside the provision of the Zanu PF constitution, which clearly stipulates that the secretary of administration of Zanu PF is the only one who could convene a session of the central committee in the exercise of his or her powers,” Musengezi argues.

He added: “But unfortunately for reasons known to the individuals who convened the meeting, the secretary for administration did not convene the session of the central committee.”