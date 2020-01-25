Mnangagwa loyalist says Govt roller meal taskforce foolish

By Staff Reporter

South African based President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s confidante and MDC critic Kudzai Mutisi has scoffed off at Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza’s roller meal committee set to monitor the selling and distribution of maize-meal amid indications that corruption is rearing its ugly head among retailers.

Mutisi wrote on Twitter Friday : “This is a very foolish move if you ask me…Remove subsidies & let the market operate freely. Use the money (subsidy) to pay more money to teachers & other civil servants…Transfer cash directly to the poor… Subsidies are difficult to manage!”