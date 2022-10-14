Mnangagwa makes key civil service appointments; recycles ‘deadwood’

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced new key appointments in his office and Cabinet, amid concern former top bureaucrats were bouncing back.

Amongst those returning to serve in influential roles is former Finance Permanent Secretary, Willard Lowenstern Manungo.

The Office of the President and Cabinet announced Manungo’s comeback as well as appointment of Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma as Secretary of Commissions and Ambassador Gideo Gumisai Gapare as Chief of Protocol.

“His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 205 (l) of Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of 2013, as amended, approved the appointment of Willard Lowenstern Manungo as Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet; and Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma as the Secretary of Commissions,” reads the statement Thursday.

Manungo replaces Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, who has retired while Choruma fills the vacancy following retirement of Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe from the Public Service Commission, which oversees the Police Service, Prison, Defence, Health Services commissions, among others.

Ambassador Gapare takes over from Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa, who is due to retire on November 7 this year.

Manungo and Choruma’s appointments are effective October 17 while Gapare starts work on November 8, 2022.