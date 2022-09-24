Mnangagwa meets Iranian counterpart; Tehran urges activation of joint economic commission

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IRAN President Ebrahim Raisi has emphasised the need to activate the joint economic commission for cooperation between Tehran and Harare.

President Raisi made the call during a meeting with Zimbabwe counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa in New York this week.

The two leaders were in the United States for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“There is room for the development of cooperation with Zimbabwe in various sectors, including energy, mining, agriculture and technology,” said President Raisi.

He noted that increased cooperation between independent countries would help neutralize “the efforts of the hegemons aimed at preventing progress”.

For his part, Mnangagwa emphasized the many fields of cooperation with Iran, saying, “The presence of Iranian companies in the agricultural sector, including export and import, and extraterritorial cultivation of grains and horticultural products is a good opportunity for cooperation between the two countries.”

Mnangagwa added that both countries have been the targets of “imperialism’s grudges”.

“We need closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he concluded.

Iran and Zimbabwe are both under sanctions by Western countries.