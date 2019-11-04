Mnangagwa Minister Joram Gumbo arrested

Joram Gumbo becomes second Cabinet Minister to be arrested this year

By Leopold Munhende

MINISTER of State in the President’s Office in charge of Implementation and Monitoring Jorum Gumbo has been arrested over a shady Zimbabwe Airways deal.

Gumbo was reportedly picked up early Monday by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

He was still being questioned late into Monday afternoon.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo confirmed the development.

“Its true we have arrested him. He is still being interviewed,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

The Zacc boss dismissed a “charge-sheet” circulating on social media indicating Gumbo established Zim Airways in March 2012.

“That is not correct. We will only confirm the charges later in the day. That is when we will confirm everything,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.