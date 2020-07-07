Mnangagwa mourns Chamisa mother, burial this Wednesday

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday put his rivalry with Nelson Chamisa through a condolence message to the MDC Alliance leader who lost his mother Monday.

In a twitter message, Mnangagwa expressed his sadness with Chamisa’s bereavement.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time,” tweeted the President.

Ambuya Chamisa passed away on the late afternoon of Monday at her home in Gutu.

She will be buried at Chidyamakuni Village, Makwiriwindi area of Chiwara on Wednesday.