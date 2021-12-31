Mnangagwa Mourns ‘Comrade’ Ndumiso Gumede

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Gumede family following the death of former football administrator, Ndumiso Gumede.

Gumede died Wednesday at Mpilo hospital after suffering a stroke at the age of 76.

In his condolence address, Mnangagwa recognised the late administrator’s works in the football fraternity, he said.

“I received with grief and sadness news of the tragic and unexpected demise yesterday of Cde Ndumiso Gumede after a short illness. A sports administrator of distinction and a veteran teacher, the late Cde Gumede will be remembered by many for transforming the popular game of football through his competent leadership and professional administration of the iconic Highlanders Club, and when he served on the ZIFA board soon after our independence,” Mnangagwa said.

“As its chairman and president, Highlanders Football Club scaled to higher heights, transforming into a household name it is to this day. Above all his strong African roots turned professional sporting into a cultural carnival for which football fans will miss him sorely.”

Gumede was appointed Highlanders’ chairman in 1978 at the age of 33 and at the time of his death, Gumede was the president of one of the country’s oldest football clubs.

Mnangagwa added: “Always genial and full of jokes, the late Cde Gumede ensured integrity and professionalism in a game which is often mired in controversies of corrupt match-fixing and related ills. Those of us wedded to the game will miss him, keenly feeling yawning gap he leaves behind.”

“On behalf of Government, the football fraternity and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Gumede family on this their saddest, unexpected loss. May they continue to draw inspiration from the late departed’s meritorious service to his country, his people and to the sporting discipline of football.”