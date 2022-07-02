Mnangagwa mourns MDC T official, State to fund funeral 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the family of the late Home Affairs minister, Giles Mutseyekwa, who died on Monday after a short illness.

The late politician was appointed to the unity government as one of two co-ministers of home Affairs by the late MDC T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in 2009.

He concurrently served as secretary for Security and Intelligence of the party and served as MP for Mutare North from 2000 to 2008.

In 2010, he was reassigned and became Minister for Housing.

Mnangagwa said his funeral will be funded by the State.

“I was greatly saddened by the passing on this week of MDC-T vice chairperson and former co-Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity, Giles Mutseyekwa, following a short illness,” he said in a statement.

“His demise has robbed our country of a long-time serving member of the opposition who was mature and believed in his cause.

Mnangagwa said Mutseyekwa embraced dialogue as a way of moving the nation forward post elections.

“Through his party and party leadership, government was able to rally Zimbabweans across the political divide to focus on national development.

“In recognition of his contribution to consensus politics, I have seen it fit to extend a State-assisted funeral to the late departed.

“On behalf of the Party, Zanu PF, Government, and indeed on my behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Mutseyekwa family, especially to his wife and the children, who have lost a loving husband and father. May they draw solace from the knowledge that they are not alone during this dark hour of grief as the Nation mourns with them.

Earlier in his political career, he was a member of the Zimbabwe Unity Movement and the Manicaland Provincial Chairman.

He was also a trained soldier with various military awards, which include General Service Medal – Bronze Cross of Zimbabwe.

He has held several posts in the army, including the post of Officer CADET (UK) 1978–1979 and in 1983 he was promoted to the rank of captain.

Mutseyekwa also participated in the Military campaigns of Mozambique between 1982–86.