Mnangagwa mourns Tanzania plane crash victims

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the people of Tanzania following the death of 19 people in a plane crash on Sunday.

In a twitter message, Mnangagwa said he was saddened by the sudden loss of life.

“My sincere condolences to the people of Tanzania and to President Samia Sulu Hassan for the tragic loss of life following yesterday’s plane accident.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa tweeted.

A Tanzanian commercial flight operated by Precision Air from the financial capital Dar es Salaam crashed on Sunday morning while trying to land in the north-western city of Bukoba.

The accident is believed to have happened on the final approach to the airport whose runway begins right next to Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

Authorities blame bad weather saying it may have played a part in the accident, as the area had been under heavy rainfall and strong winds at the time.

Five years ago 11 people died when a plane belonging to safari company Coastal Aviation crashed in northern Tanzania.

Again in 1999, a dozen people, including 10 US tourists, died in a plane crash in northern Tanzania while flying between Serengeti National Park and Kilimanjaro Airport.