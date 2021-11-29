Mnangagwa Mourns Top Banker Doug Munatsi

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the late Zimbabwe Investments Development Authority (ZIDA) chief executive officer Douglas Munatsi’s family following his sudden death in a house fire Monday morning.

In a statement, Mnangagwa described Munatsi as a creative and visionary business leader.

“The death early this morning of our inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Investments Development Authority (ZIDA) in unclear circumstances came to me as a great shock,” Mnangagwa said.

“A leading banker, visionary business leader and outstanding farmer, the late Douglas Munatsi had become our point man in operationalising our nation’s one-stop Investment project for improving the investment climate and ease of doing business in our country,” he said.

“Through his knowledge and under his versatile direction, Zimbabwe was able to make an impression globally in a short space of time, registering positive ratings in the eyes of the global investor community,” he added.

“Before and again only last week, he led efforts to showcase our country in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and at the African Continental Free Trade Areas Fare in Durban, South Africa respectively. We have lost a creative business leader and a great patriot, making our nation all the poorer for it.”

“On behalf of the government and on my own behalf, I wish to console the Munatsi family, especially Amai Munatsi and the children who now have to face the world without a husband and loving father respectively. As we await completion of police investigations into this fatal fire incident, may they continue to find comfort and solace in the visible footprints the late departed made in serving his country May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”