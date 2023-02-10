Mnangagwa mourns Turkey earthquake victims, promises support

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to Turkey following the death of more than 18 000 people in a devastating earthquake.

An earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey as well as northern Syria in the early hours of Monday and as of Friday the death toll had surpassed 22 000 in both countries.

Mnangagwa signed the book of condolence at the Turkish embassy Friday where he vowed the government was going to support the victims.

“On behalf of the government, the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences following the devastating earthquake that struck the province of Kahramanmaras on 6th, February 2023.

“Zimbabwe shares the grief, pain and anguish of the families who lost their dearly beloved ones and those who wait anxiously to hear the news of their loved ones. We offer heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the departed and for a speedy convalescence for the injured,” wrote Mnangagwa in the condolence book.

Added Mnangagwa: “As the people of the brotherly Republic of Turkey come to terms with this catastrophe, please be assured of Zimbabwe’s solidarity and support,”

Meanwhile Zimbabwe’s neighbour South Africa has already sent its aid organisation, Gift of the Givers to Turkey following the earthquake.