Mnangagwa moves ‘clueless’ Industry Minister Nyoni to less hectic Environment post

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned underperforming Industry and Commerce Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni, in the wake of her inability to inject fresh ideas to revive the key economic sectors.

The long-serving Cabinet minister has been given a less demanding Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, which was under Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Nyoni swapped positions with Ndlovu, who reverts to Industry and Commerce after having served in the same capacity in previous years.

Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya announced the mini-Cabinet reshuffle this Friday.

“In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows with immediate effect:

Hon Sithembiso G. G. Nyoni, M.P.: Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife. Hon Ngobizitha M. Ndlovu, M.P.: Minister of Industry and Commerce,” reads the statement.

A political commentator who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said during late president Robert Mugabe’s tenure, Nyoni served mostly as Women’s Affairs and Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister, and Mnangagwa assigning her the Industry and Commerce portfolio was throwing her into the deep end.