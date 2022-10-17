Mnangagwa names tribunal to investigate ZACC commissioner John Makamure

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has named a tribunal to look into the removal from office of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner, John Makamure.

Makamure is facing a slew of corruption related allegations.

A government notice published recently says the tribunal will be chaired by Retired Justice Maphios Cheda.

Government spokesman, Nick Mangwana, said the tribunal will be sworn in later this Monday at the state House.

The tribunal was set up in terms of section 237(2)(c) and section 187(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

The laws also allow the President to set up the tribunal.

“And whereas the Judicial Service Commission, by letter dated 12th October, 2022, formally advised the President that the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure, ought to be investigated:

“And whereas section 187(4) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, provides that the President may, when he considers it advisable, appoint a tribunal consisting of at least three members…Now therefore under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do, by this proclamation, establish a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure, appoint Retired Justice Maphios Cheda as Chairperson of the Tribunal, appoint the Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to be the secretary to the Tribunal and direct that the Tribunal shall be held for a period of five months from the date of swearing in of Members at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the Tribunal,” said Mnangagwa in his proclamation.

The Justice Ministry secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, will play the secretarial role in the newly formed tribunal.

Mnangagwa directed that a report shall be availed at the conclusion of the inquiry.

The terms of Reference shall be to investigate whether or not Makamure failed to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objectives are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of ZACC and government.

Mnangagwa wants the tribunal to investigate whether or not Makamure failed to disclose his involvement in political activities which is inconsistent with the duties and functions as Commissioner of ZACC.

He also tasked the tribunal to investigate whether if Makamure indeed directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection, investigate whether or not his conduct can be deemed to be tantamount to gross misconduct and to consider all information submitted by the JSC in order to arrive at an appropriate recommendation to the President.