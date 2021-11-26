Mnangagwa Neglecting Women’s Rights: Chamisa’s Youths

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

THE MDC Alliance youth leader Stephen Chuma Thursday accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of failing to protect the rights of women resulting in the increase in gender-based violence.

Chuma, who is the MDC Alliance spokesperson, was speaking in Harare ahead of the 16 Days Against Gender-Based Violence.

“As we kick-start the 16 days against gender-based violence commemorations, let’s spare a thought for Cecilia Chimbiri, Joanna Mamombe, and Netsai Marova who had to endure 577 days of defeminisation and humiliation at the hand of the state,” Chuma said.

Chimbiri, Mamombe, Marova are MDC Alliance female youth activists who were arrested last year for staging a demonstration in Harare.

He added Mnangagwa’s administration was also perpetrating violence against innocent women through exerting emotional torture.

“Clearly the idea of Mnangagwa’s regime is to exert emotional torture to our girls.”

“The regime chose a few days before this year’s commemorations against gender-based violence to send a frail and bedridden Marry Chiwenga to Chukurubi Female Prison,’’ Chuma said.

Marry Chiwenga (Mubaiwa) is the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“The message from the government to the public is clear: ‘women’s rights are not important,’’ Chuma added.

“What of Kembo Mohadi’s (Zanu PF Vice President) sexual abuse of his subordinates?’The list of women abuse cases at the hands of state and high ranking government officials under Mnangagwa is endless. Clearly, Mnangagwa’s regime is the biggest perpetrator of gender-based violence.”