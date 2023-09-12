Mnangagwa “nepotism” angers Zimbos; Information perm sec blasted for defending his boss

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

INFORMATION Ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana, is on the receiving end from angry social media users after a post defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s new Cabinet appointments elicited widespread vitriol.

This Monday, the 80-year-old Zanu PF leader appointed his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa (34) as Deputy Minister of Finance.

The president’s son is Zanu-PF Midlands youth quota legislator making him one of 10 young people chosen into Parliament by proportional representation based on constituency votes.

Mnangagwa announced a new cabinet, appointing some family members to lofty posts, including nephew Tongai Mnangagwa who becomes Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Some other ministers and deputies are reportedly extended family members of either Mnangagwa or First Lady Auxillia.

In an attempt to sanitise the widely criticised presidential appointments described by many as gross nepotism never seen before in the history of Zimbabwe, Mangwana took to X, saying the president’s kinsmen were entitled to government posts as long as they possessed requisite academic and professional qualifications.

“We are lucky when in the election of MPs there are people with professional qualifications and good experience in the pool the President has to pick ministers from. If some of those happen to be related to him, that doesn’t disqualify them for nomination on that basis only. They are also Zimbabweans,” posted Mangwana.

The post invited a flurry of nasty comments from social media users expressing their disgust over nepotism and cronyism that has crept into Mnangagwa’s administration, which has diminished all hope citizens had when he took over in a bloodless coup in 2017.

“Nick, there is no way you can try to sanitise nepotism. Nepotism has an increased risk of fraud and corruption. This remains the worst cabinet ever in the history of the country,” said Prince Gang.

“You will eat yr words when this Mugabe 2.0 dynasty eats u alive in 5yrs. And don’t flee like the other cowards.

“It’s not about qualifications Nick, it’s about nepotism. What implications does having the President’s son as a deputy minister have towards the integrity of the Ministry of Finance and our nation as a whole? The creation of a dynasty is what’s happening right now,” wrote Tapiwanashe Trevor.

“We can’t support nepotism in the name of being a Zimbabwean no, no, no. Zimbabwe is not a private company for anyone or a family dynasty,” said one Dennis.

“Yu all went on top of the mountain complaining about the same thing about Mugabe, degrees, appointments of vazukuru vake… Now ndimi makuzviita zvanaka,” said @easyattoh.

“You know in your heart that this makes the job of you vakarashi tough, having to defend and cheer the building of a dynasty by ED,” wrote Bongs.

“Nick Nick. How many other Zimbos not close to the president are not benefitting directly who can do the job? Don’t sanitize Vene Ltd,” said Alex K.

“Not everyone in Zanu PF Pvt Ltd will be happy with this level of nepotism Nick. Some corners are beginning to be warmer. No matter how you try to butter the bread, unfortunately the slice is too transparent…” said FreeZim.

“As a direct beneficiary of the family dynasty, what else can you say? Bootlicking is a norm in Zanu PF. We witnessed it during Mugabe era. You are suffering more than a mere person on the streets. Imagine going against your instincts everyday to please a dictator,” said one Bvambu.

“Regardless of qualifications, the task of the President in a democracy is to professionalise government institutions and procedures for the benefit of all citizens not to make public service a family affair,” wrote Oliver Mhuriro, a youth development practitioner.

“Your reasoning doesn’t make sense. Zimbabwe has a wide pool of qualified people capable of holding key ministerial offices with success. You make it seem as if a minister must be an MP. How then do you justify the likes of Prof Mthuli Ncubes who are appointed but are not MPs?” Tapiwa Nyamutumbu.

“You award your wife Doctorate degrees. You appoint your children ministers. You jail your opponents without trial. You rig the election. This is Mugabe Part 2…and we all know how it ended,” said OneLove

“You talking rubbish as usual. It’s called nepotism wena dunderhead. Even a CEO of a company cannot employ his own son on the basis of his qualifications lest it be seen as that. Zanu PF has a pool of MPs to choose from, but this guy decides to appoint his sons and your former boss and hus,” said Lancie Sekos.