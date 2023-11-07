Mnangagwa opens controversial Pomona Dumpsite; tells local authorities to mobilise resources and develop modern infrastructure

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned the fast deterioration of cities and towns’ infrastructure over the years and challenged citizens to be part of the government’s efforts to rebuild these and keep a healthy environment.

Addressing stakeholders at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Geo-Pomona Waste-to-Energy Project on Monday in Harare, Mnangagwa said Harare City Council and local authorities must mobilise financial resources and develop modern infrastructure.

“I challenge all citizens to equally play their part as stewards to a clean and healthy environment. We must reject filthy environments and dirt in our communities.

“Highly efficient waste-collection practices, environmental control systems and appropriate legislation, including by-laws, must be enforced across our local authorities. Indiscriminate dumping and littering should never be tolerated.

“This is not who we are as Zimbabweans. Over the years, I have observed that our once beautiful infrastructure in cities and towns has fast been deteriorating.

“This has seen potholes on our roads; erratic water supplies and poor street lighting, amongst other challenges. Collectively, we must address these matters. I take the opportunity of this event to call upon Harare City Council and all local authorities to scale up the mobilisation of financial resources to develop modern infrastructure befitting the prosperous and empowered upper middle-income status,” Mnangagwa said.

He commended the project which, once complete will provide 22 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

“It is my pleasure and honour to have been invited to tour and officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Pomona Waste to Energy flagship project for the City of Harare and the surrounding.

“This project serves as a testament to my government’s commitment to seeing communities transform to world-class standards, where residents enjoy the ambiance of modern built environments. It also marks the beginning of a new era in the restoration of our Sunshine City, distinguished by clean environments and friendly communities,” added president Mnangagwa.

He stated that the journey to Vision 2030 and realisation of the aspirations under the country’s National Development Strategy is multi-pronged, highlighting the confidence in the investors coming to Zimbabwe during the Second Republic.

“The Geo-Pomona Waste-to-Energy Project highlights the confidence investors have in the conducive business environment which has been fostered by the Second Republic. Further, it attests to the positive results that can be derived from mutually beneficial partnerships between the public and private sectors.

“It is commendable that under the Build-Own-Operate and Transfer joint venture model, the project will see the construction of a waste-to-energy plant that will produce 22 megawatts of electricity. Once on the national grid, this energy output will go a long way towards augmenting our national energy mix.”

Mnangagwa added: “The envisaged benefits to be generated under this project must give impetus to all parties in the project, such as the Environmental Management Agency to consolidate existing activities and build capacity with regards to ensuring sustainability in waste disposal and management.

“Let us remain conscious of risks associated with waste and pollution. These include those relating to the health of communities, degradation of the natural ecosystem, threats to food security and climate change.”