Mnangagwa Opens Three Vic Falls Hotels

Spread This News

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday officially opened three new luxury hotels here where he reiterated Zimbabwe’s targeted US$5 billion tourism industry economy by 2025 was achievable.

The Palm River Hotel was built to the tune of US$24 million, while the Zambezi Boutique is a US$1 million investment, with Nkosi Guest Lodge also a multi-million dollar facility.

All the three have opened their doors and were constructed during the Covid-19 induced lockdown period, which Mnangagwa said was a show of resilience.

“Zimbabwe remains open for business and my administration welcomes more investors in this and other sectors of the economy,” he said.

“The second republic is on course in terms of improving the ease and cost of doing business and we are determined to make sure that our country is an investment destination where capital feels safe.

“My government recognises that tourism is one of the key pillars of our economy alongside agriculture, manufacturing, and mining. The tourism sector is also an essential vehicle for economic growth and development as well as a key contributor to the country’s foreign currency earnings.

“It provides an effective tool for broad-based empowerment and job creation towards lifting many into prosperity through linkages with upstream sectors of the economy.”

He said in light of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant, there was a need for a more coordinated approach in handling the pandemic.

The President also urged local authorities to collaborate with the Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority (ZIDA) to craft robust strategies that attract investment.