Mnangagwa orders lackadaisical ministers to pull up socks next year; laughs off independent media ban at Zanu PF functions

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reprimanded some of his cabinet ministers and questioned their work ethic.

Mnangagwa, who was speaking to journalists before chairing his last cabinet meeting for 2022 at State House Tuesday, revealed how some of them were failing to submit papers for deliberation.

He, however, did not specify his response if they did not improve on the matter as he urged them.

“We still have instances where some of you are availing papers on the day of the meeting. This does not give members adequate time to research and make meaningful contributions in cabinet business, I urge you all to ensure that papers are submitted on time for the smooth running of cabinet business,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s cabinet ministers have received criticism from legislators across the political divide over their failure to take government business seriously.

Most, rarely attend parliamentary sittings.

Meanwhile Mnangagwa laughed off a media ban on journalists from independently owned publications at ruling Zanu PF’s recent congress held in Harare.

His Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri had notified journalists in attendance of the party’s last Poliburo meeting of the year set for Friday and indicated that bans on media houses and journalists might be lifted on the day.

Mnangagwa then chuckled in unison with Muchinguri.

NewZimbabwe.com, NewsDay and The NewsHawks were some of the publications denied access by party Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi.