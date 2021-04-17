Mnangagwa Pardons 320 Prisoners In Bid To Curb Covid Spread

Spread This News











Bloomberg

Zimbabwe has released 320 prisoners from its biggest prison as part of a plan to ease overcrowding and combat the spread of Covid-19 in the southern African nation’s jails.

Under the presidential amnesty, an estimated 3,000 prisoners across Zimbabwe could be released.

While the country’s 46 prisons have a holding capacity of 17,000 people, as many as 20,000 inmates are currently being held in them, according to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

To date, Zimbabwe has reported 37,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,551 deaths, according to Ministry of Health data.