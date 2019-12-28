ED plays Santa, donates 15 tonnes of rice to rural communities

By Costa Nkomo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has played a Father Christmas, donating 15 tonnes of Chinese rice to hunger ravaged rural communities in parts of the country.

In a statement Friday, Public Service Minister Paul Mavhima, said the donation was in an attempt to save the starving rural populace of hunger in the current el nino induced drought period.

“His Excellency, the President of the Second Republic, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has made a generous donation of 15 tons of Chinese rice to each rural constituency to feed rural populace during the festive season,” reads part of his statement.

Mavhima added that in light of a worsening food crisis among rural communities, beneficiaries will also receive grain.

“Distribution of grain will also continue to ensure that no one starves in Zimbabwe during this festive season and beyond.”

Zimbabwe battles one of its worst drought periods in decades with millions in need of food assistance.

Speaking in Harare sometime this year at the launch of the appeal, World Food Programme head David Beasley said about 2.5 million Zimbabweans were facing starvation.

“We are talking about people who truly are marching towards starvation if we are not here to help them,” he said, adding, “We are facing a drought unlike any that we have seen in a long time.”