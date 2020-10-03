Mnangagwa Presides Over First Virtual Graduation At CUT

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa capped a total of 2 292 graduands at a ‘hybrid’ graduation ceremony held at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Friday.

The unique event saw the physical capping of a total of 49 doctoral, masters, and excelling undergraduate degree recipients, while the rest followed proceedings virtually on various social media platforms.

The graduation ceremony, which was CUT’s 16th, was also broadcast live on national television and becomes the first conducted by a State university since the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic early this year.

As part of the event, Mnangagwa also commissioned an artificial animal insemination laboratory and an innovation hub, where students will develop prototypes. He also lay a stone on the site of an industrial park.

This year’s graduation saw 1 272 males and 1 020 females being conferred with diplomas and degrees in various disciplines.

CUT Vice-Chancellor David Jambgwa Simbi said the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted teaching and learning.

“This graduation is unlike any other in the history of the university. Coronavirus or Covid-19 entered when the academic calendar was midway raging like a bull or storm and this saw the university moving on its belly.

“The question now was ‘should we stop moving until the storm is over or continue moving in the midst of the storm?” said Simbi.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka hailed CUT for intervening in the fight against Covid-19 by manufacturing sanitisers and face masks.

She said her office had partnered CUT to calculate the province’s average gross domestic product (GDP) following the government’s devolution agenda aimed at unlocking the potential of provinces based on their natural endowments.

The graduation saw newly-appointed Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services commissioner-general, Moses Cyril Chihobvu graduating with a Master of Science in Strategic Management.