Mnangagwa promises war veterans improved economic prospects, additional benefits 

By Tinei Tuhwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to support and empower war veterans by providing them with improved economic opportunities, education, better healthcare, and additional benefits.

He encouraged survivors of the 1970s liberation struggle to actively engage in the political, social, and economic affairs of Zimbabwe, and to defend the ruling party while also working towards the advancement of the country’s interests.

This support aims to strengthen the role of war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees, and restrictees in shaping the future of the country.

Speaking during a meeting of the ruling party’s War Veterans League at Zanu PF Headquarters in Harare recently, Mnangagwa said his administration is ready to provide war veterans with support and opportunities to participate in Zimbabwe’s economy and development.

He also promised to gift them a better life by facilitating their empowerment through comprehensive programmes.

“Therefore, i expect to receive comprehensive proposals of programmes to be rolled out by the League.

“In this regard, my administration is ready to facilitate the broad-based empowerment of your membership so that you fully participate in the economy, as well as the ongoing industrialisation, modernisation and national development agenda.”

He added that his regime is prioritising income-generating and empowerment projects to improve the lives of war veterans, with a focus on the War Veterans Family Wealth Trust.

“This Family Wealth Trust aims to provide collateral security for successful project implementation.

“Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are urged to offer technical advice and support to help war veterans take advantage of opportunities in sectors like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and tourism under the Second Republic,” he said.

War veterans have perennially been confronting government, through street protests, over their neglect which has seen them get measly monthly stipends hardly enough to send their children to school, pay for healthcare, housing, among other needs.