Mnangagwa re-appoints Chigumba head of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

MONTHS after supervising a chaotic election, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the electoral mother body.

Chigumba was appointed ZEC chairperson in 2018 taking over from Rita Makarau.

Chief Secretary to the President, Martin Rushwaya in a letter to Chigumba announced her reappointment effective February 1 2024.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 238(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20) Act 2013 re- appointed you as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for a period of six years with effect from 1 February 2024,” he said.

Chigumba has overseen two disputed general elections with the 2018 results being confirmed at the Constitutional court.

ZEC last year, was in the eye of a storm after its delimitation report was said to favour the ruling party.

The August 2023 general elections were marred by allegations of vote rigging and voter suppression with the Chigumba-led ZEC accused of ineptitude.